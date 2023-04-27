According to rumors, there seem to be tension between the presenter and the columnist: here are all the details

L’Island of the Famous has recently opened its doors and there are already the first gossip about the reality show and its protagonists. In fact, in the last few hours the news has been circulating that there is some maretta between the landlady Ilary Blasi and the columnist Enrico Papi. Let’s find out together in detail what is happening.

The gossip according to which theIsland of the Famous there is great tension between Ilary Blasi and Enrico Papi. Rumors have in fact stated that during an advertising break of the second episode, the presenter would have invited the historic face of Sarabande to ‘get back on track.

The news was made public by ‘TvBlog’ and is currently making the rounds on the web. It all started when, during the second episode ofIsland of the Famousin the den of the snakes they commented on the fact that the shipwrecked Christopher cheated in the trial by fire.

Just at this moment Enrico Papi intervened who, in a very ironic way, addressed these words to the shipwrecked man:

But why did you say Christopher? But shut up! But why?

The columnist he was then blocked by the presenter who replied as follows:

Enrico, I don’t have much time, I have to go to the women.

This is what was revealed by ‘TvBlog’ regarding the alleged tide that she was born between Ilary Blasi and Enrico Papi:

It is said that the frictions between Papi and the presenter of the program Ilary Blasi were not lacking during the first episode of the Canale 5 spring reality show, with her apparently asking those responsible to get him “back on track”. Which would have happened during an advertising black.

At the moment these are unfounded reports that have not yet been confirmed. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more novelty about this much-talked-about affair.