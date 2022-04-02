Island of the Famous Marco Melandri in the past few hours he has repeatedly claimed to have reached the limit and to think about his retirement from reality TV. Affirmations that immediately sparked doubt among the competitors and the viewers themselves who risk seeing the first abandonment within a few weeks.

Right from the start, sympathies, discussions but above all dynamics were created between the various competitors that have already given rise to several quarrels. Hunger and various bad weather have profoundly marked the mood of the castaways who already prove to be tired and not very cooperative with each other.

During one of the last episodes Marco Melandri explained his intention to Ilary Blasi abandon the reality show because it reached the limit. In fact, the latter took a few days to reflect carefully on his decision.

Isola dei Famosi, Marco Melandri abandon the reality show?

In the last episode of L’Isola dei Famosi, Marco Melandri he confessed to being very tired and unable to sustain other days within the reality show. Following this statement, he took some time to reflect and to understand whether to go on or not during his experience in Honduras.

Suffering and hunger begin to feel so much that the castaway is forced to reflect on a possible abandonment. It is he who has not hidden the suffering of the last few days due to the lack of food, the difficult climate and the dynamics that are being created day after day.

Marco confided to the host Ilary Blasi not to be sure of continuing his path within the reality show. The sportsman, despite only a few weeks have passed, you are no longer able to move forward because he is distant from the world of the small screen and television dynamics.

For now Marco has not yet pronounced himself on a possible decision and we just have to wait for the new episode of L’Isola dei Famosi.