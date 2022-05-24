At ‘Isola dei Famosi’ the relations between Lory Del Santo and the rest of the group. The shipwrecked finds some difficulty to relate with his companions of travel.

But all does not seem lost. Newcomers Marco Maccarini and Pamela Petrarolo had the opportunity to choose a competitor to give to immunity. From the two, the one was chosen Del Santo.

This leads Vladimir Luxuria looking at Lory with different eyes. In fact, the columnist of the ‘Isola dei Famosi’ program he points out to everyone like the showgirl, despite its countless prankssomehow manage to always fall on your feet.

Vladimir compares the castaway to a very famous puppet from children’s cartoons. He defines the competitor as a Barbapapa. Why such a nickname? The cartoon character is famous among children for a series of books later transformed into cartoons.

A comparison certainly very accurate and sought after by Luxuria, which has attracted the attention of the web. For the uninitiated, i puppets protagonists of the series have a peculiarity. Their appearance has a pear shape which allows them to stay upright even if pushed to the ground.

And just like the characters in question, Del Santo always somehow manages to stay standing. Despite this stroke of luck, Del Santo is discouraged: “They never leave me alone, I’m nominated every time. I’m fighting a war you don’t understand … they keep voting for me. Finally!” the castaway thundered against her companions.

Lory complains that according to her she was the victim of gratuitous attacks by her companions. She then claims that she has never said or done anything wrong. The presenter Ilary Blasi tried to understand who in particular was referring to Del Santo. The names made by the shipwrecked are always the same: Edoardo Tavassi and Nicolas Vaporidis.