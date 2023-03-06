These are the words of the former footballer: “The authors have made other choices”

These days the name of Lorenzo Amoruso returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the end of the relationship with Manila Nazzaro has nothing to do with it, but the reason is completely different. In fact, the former footballer wanted to clarify the non-participation as a competitor in the next edition of theIsland of the Famous. Let’s find out together what his words were.

After some rumors that saw him as one of the castaways ready to land in Honduras for the new edition ofIsland of the FamousLorenzo Amoruso has confirmed that he will not be part of the cast for a choice that does not depend on him. The former footballer he let himself go to a long outburst about it after a question asked by a user on Instagram.

These were hers words on this much-talked-about story:

Unfortunately, some people only open their mouths to breathe. I am not part of the cast ofIsland of the Famous. The authors made other choices but I don’t deny that I auditioned with them, both in the pre-Covid period and last December. Obviously I’m not fit for what they want.

So it seems to be now official: Lorenzo Amoruso will not be part of the cast of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous. The fault should not be attributed to the former Manila Nazzaro. Some time ago the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP she had expressed herself to her companion in these words:

Lorenzo would be the ideal competitor for The Island of the Famous. With her temperament he would combine many more than I have combined at the Big Brother VIP.

Island of the Famousthe official cast of the reality show has been revealed: this is who will be the castaways ready to disembark in Honduras

Despite the former controversy who are hovering around the reality show before it even started, the list of was announced a few days ago shipwrecked who are preparing to land in Honduras for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous.

The names mentioned are the following: Alessandro Cecchi Paone with her boyfriend Simone Antolini, Cristina Scuccia (ex Sister Cristina), Marco Mazzoli, Paolo Noise, Gianmarco Onestini, Helena Prestes, Fiore Argento, Elga and Serena Enardu, Claudia Motta, Christopher Leoni, Gian Maria Sainato and Marco Predolin. To these names we could add that of Nathaly Caldonazzo and Luca Di Carlo.