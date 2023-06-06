Moments of apprehension during the episode ofIsland of the Famous aired last night. At the time of the test between Alessandra Jalisse and Cristina Scuccia to establish who was the first finalist it happened that Alessandra had a panic attack.

It was the columnist who realized that something was wrong Vladimir Luxuria who in the studio said at one point to Ilary Blasi:“It seems to me he had a panic attack… I don’t want to alarm, but…“.

Source: web

In fact, Alessandra had been seen screaming in panic and for this reason Ilary immediately connected with the envoy Alvin who, however, did not respond. After her it turned out that he hadn’t done it because he had gone to rescue the woman.

Alvin realizing that Alessandra was in the throes of a panic attack ran to her to take her to shore and calm her down. Shortly after, when the situation was back under control, Alvin reassured everyone.

“She got a little anxious because she didn’t hit rock bottom, but she’s still fine…We’re calming her down a bit…It’s more the anxiety that came over her than actually what happened…” – he said.

Vladimir Luxuria then wanted to applaud the envoy, who promptly intervened to help her and avoid the worst.

Shortly after Ilary Blasi wanted to talk to the challenger Cristina Scuccia who immediately sympathized with her shipwrecked colleague. “I understand Alessandra… I understand you very well… At one point I felt like this…” – he said.

The presenter then closed the connection by asking to Alvin to keep you updated on the state of health of the wife of Fabio Jalisse: “So Alvin let’s do this…Let’s calm down Alessandra and I’ll come back to you later so you can tell me how she is…”. Fortunately no consequences.