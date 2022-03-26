The video of the off-air on the Island of the Famous has gone viral on social media.

L’Island of the Famous it started about a week ago. The cast is gradually settling into Honduras and certainly the first controversies and quarrels were not lacking.

The most sparkling in these first days have certainly been Floriana Seconds and Nicolas Vaporidis who have caught on a few occasions. The former Big Brother winner accused the actor of being privileged because he was able to bring a razor to the island while she was also denied wearing a rosary.

But beyond this there are many anecdotes that are not seen on the air, like some off-air during the episode. And one of these ended up on social networks where it shows Carmen Di Pietro making a not-so-nice gesture towards his son Alexander.

Carmen di Pietro and his son are very close. On several occasions Alessandro asked his mother to cover up more because many let their eyes fall on the prosperous forms of him.

Then during an off-air they were talking about the age of Di Pietro and Alessandro revealed: “Has 64“.

He never did. Carmen went on a rampage at her and she slapped her son hard before pushing him down. All between the general laughter of the group with Antonio Zequila who asked not to massacre him.

Obviously the whole thing was sarcastic and playful as it is normal for a mother and a child to be. But on social media there was no lack of those who found the gesture in bad taste accusing Carmen Di Pietro to be lacking. Others have instead commented: “No respect for his son beats him in front of everyone“.