These are difficult days for competitors on theIsland of the Famous. Already a few weeks ago they were forced to be made safe due to severe bad weather.

Then last week a truce with complaints about the great heat, and now again a strong disturbance is putting a strain on the castaways. Up Cayo Cochinos a violent storm hit in the past hours accompanied by a strong wind that made the sea very agitated.

Huge work, therefore, above all to try to preserve the fire, which is of vital importance on the island.

Updates have arrived on social media from Alvin who wrote: “Bad weather situation today, it rains, it doesn’t stop. Busy day even for the castaways, difficult days are expected. I keep you updated, we understand what the weather conditions are “.

The episode is scheduled for tonight, it is not yet known whether or not it will suffer problems due to bad weather. If the sea was very rough, moving between the island and Palapa could be very difficult.

Source: web

But in addition to the bad weather on the island, another problem must be dealt with, that of the crabs. Bad weather has made Cayo Cochinos invade with crabs and if this could be positive from a nutritional point of view, the same cannot be said at night when they are very annoying.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, if it goes on the air, there will be great news. The pairs will be disbanded and each competitor will start competing alone as usual in the game. We can say that the Island of the Famous will come alive.

Also to see who will leave the island between the couple composed of Floriana And Clemente Russo and the one composed of Ilona Staller and Nicolas Vaporidis.