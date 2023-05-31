After the Big Brother Vip even the Island of the Famous would have ended up in the sights of the managing director for how it is taking place.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi he seems to want to give a new impetus to his Mediaset and the reality shows it offers. He had already done it on the occasion of the last edition of the Big Brother VIP and now he would like to do it with the Island of the Famous.

The Big Brother VIP this year ended up in the CEO’s crosshairs for the degree of trashy he felt had crossed the line. For this Silvio had intervened to restore order to the program. A decision also welcomed by a historic competitor, Caroline Marconi who said: “Pier Silvio Berlusconi was right to clean up a bit. He was going lower and lower and he brought everything back in order ”.

And indeed the next Big Brother VIP it could be different in both duration and competitors and style. Now, however, Pier Silvio’s attention would have moved to the Isola dei Famosi and on Ilary Blasi. The CEO would not be very satisfied with the style of the program which is taking a turn made up of fights and truly hilarious moments. This is why he would like to call to order despite the excellent ratings that the program is making.

The weekly launched the indiscretion New TV. “The managing director would also have begun to analyze L’Isola dei Famosi and what he is seeing in these first weeks of programming would not have obtained his approval” – it is read.

This despite the fact that TV ratings are not bad at all, on the contrary. The average up to yesterday’s episode, Monday 29 May, was 19.7% share, i.e. 2,629,000 viewers.

But in addition to the trashy fold of the program, the problem would also be another and would refer to Ilary Blasi and his management. Someone noticed that during the episode Blasi would seem to be eager to close and go to sleep. An attitude that Pier Silvio might not have liked. “Will Pier Silvio like this attitude? Totti’s ex-wife is said to earn around 300 thousand euros for each edition of the program she presents from 2021 ″ – pointed out the director Riccardo Signoretti.