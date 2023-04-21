These are the words of the shipwrecked woman: “She was delirious and vomited”

The new edition of theIsland of the Famous has just begun and there are already the first twists. A few hours ago the news emerged according to which one of the castaways, Helena Prestes, she felt sick during the night. The fault for the illness experienced by the Brazilian model should be attributed to raw sea slugs caught by Nathaly Caldonazzo.

It was certainly not a good night that Helena Prestes lived. As already anticipated, the shipwrecked warned a strong sickness and she didn’t feel well after eating raw sea slugs. As soon as she showed the first symptoms, Corinne Clery alerted the production of the model’s health conditions.

These were the words with which Corinne Clery recounted the dramatic night experienced by the shipwrecked woman:

Helena vomited last night and now feels sick, has a sore throat and exhaustion.

To the question of model if during the night she was delirious, the actress replied like this:

Yes, you were delirious! I didn’t understand what you were saying, you spoke in Portuguese, maybe you were dreaming?

Simone Antolini also wanted to comment on the illness he felt during the night:

I think Helena got food poisoning, ate raw things she shouldn’t have.

To the words of Alessandro Cecchi Paone’s boyfriend were then added those of Pamela Camassa. This is what was revealed by the partner of Philip Bisciglia:

Yesterday evening it was burgundy, it had the sign of the swimsuit, I think it caught sunstroke.

