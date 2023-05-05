Illness for Paolo Noise, competitor of the Isola dei Famosi. The castaway felt ill, probably due to hunger and tiredness, and was taken away by the doctors to undergo some checks. It wouldn’t have been anything to worry about. On the other hand, the Canale 5 reality show imposes a life of sacrifices and deprivations on its competitors, especially with regard to food.

Noise would have fainted in the past few hours, so much so that he was forced to leave the beach, at least temporarily. The news was spread by Fabio Alesi, his colleague on the radio show Lo Zoo di 105, who then reassured the fans: “Don’t worry, it’s nothing serious”. Noise is competing with his faithful radio companion Marco Mazzoli.

This morning, a message was published in the Telegram group of Lo Zoo di 105 which reads: “According to rumors, Paolo was rescued by the island’s doctors”. At that point Alesi reassured everyone and made it clear: “Don’t worry, Paolo had a slight illness, which is okay after these days in which he is dying of hunger and being eaten by hermit crabs. It’s nothing serious, it’s simply an illness due to fatigue”. And again: “We are waiting for Marco’s daily pill to arrive to find out exactly how Paolo is, what happened to him and when he returns, how things are going”.