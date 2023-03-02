These are the words of the presenter: “If you want to know more, call him”

Over the past few hours the names of Ilary Blasi and Alvin have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. There have been many rumors according to which the presenter and the correspondent of theIsland of the Famous they would have become the protagonists of a heated argument. For this reason, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife wanted to say something about her on her Instagram page: let’s find out what happened together.

Ilary Blasi is not there and chooses her Instagram page to respond to all the gossip born these days about her and about Alvin. In fact, there have been many who have spread some rumors that she is the envoy of theIsland of the Famous they would argue.

The ex wife by Francesco Totti shared a story on his Instagram page, later deleted, where he expressed himself with these words:

Regarding the controversy with Alvin, if you want to know more, call him directly at **** even at mealtimes.



Island of the FamousDid Ilary Blasi and Alvin really fight? What do we know

As already anticipated, in recent days the news has circulated according to which Ilary Blasi and Alvin would have become the protagonists of a heated quarrel. For this reason, therefore, it was rumored that for this year Alvin would not renew the contract of correspondent for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous.

Even if those directly involved have never confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation, some indications have emerged on social networks that the news circulating these days is completely unfounded. A few hours ago, in fact, the production of the reality confirmed Alvin’s presence as a correspondent in Honduras in this new edition of theIsland of the Famous.

So friendship between Ilary Blasi and Alvin was not damaged but has been going on for a very long time now. We just have to wait for April 17, the day on which the new edition of theIsland of the Famous.