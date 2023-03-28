The start of the new edition of the reality show is getting closer and closer: Ilary is preparing for the big return on TV

the beginning ofIsland of the Famous it’s getting closer. In a few weeks, in fact, some personalities from the entertainment world will land in Honduras to try their hand at this new adventure. Waiting for the start of the new edition of theIsland of the Famous, Ilary Blasi wanted to address a first message to the shipwrecked. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In these hours the promo of the new edition of theIsland of the Famous where did not pass the message that the presenter Ilary Blasi wanted to address to future shipwrecked people. The words of Francesco Totti’s ex-wife are now making the rounds on the web.

This is the message that the presenter and showgirl has decided to address to future castaways who will soon land in Honduras to try this new adventure:

Beloved castaways, to begin with, the most important thing you will need is of course fire. Take some straw, two stones and start rubbing them like I’m doing. Let’s go further. Take a bowl. Pour in the rice. For me, you should look for something else. The coconut is there: a dry and decisive blow just like that… All right… that’s enough! Dear castaways, make do. I will follow you from here.

The first episode of reality is scheduled for April 17, 2023. After the numerous rumors that emerged about the competitors, the complete cast was revealed a few weeks ago. ‘TvBlog’ took care of bringing out some anticipations. According to reports from the portal, at the moment the cast of the format conducted by Ilary Blasi it is made up of eight men and seven women. However, it is not excluded that some other names could be added given that this year the castaways will play in pairs.

Among the new ones competitors we find Alessandro Cecchi Paone who will participate together with his boyfriend Simone Antonio Antolini. In addition to this great return, we will also see new faces such as Gian Maria Sainato, Christopher Leoni, Marco Pedrolin and Gianmarco Onestini. As for the female cast, among the future castaways we will find Claudia Motta, Fiore Argento and Elga Enardu. Finally, Pamela Camassa, the Brazilian model Helena Prestes and Cristina Scuccia will also be the protagonists of their first adventure in Honduras.