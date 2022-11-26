The presenter is preparing to return to TV: here are the names of the first presumed shipwrecked

Since the separation from Francesco Totti was announced after almost twenty years of love, Ilary Blasi she has become one of the most talked about characters in the gossip chronicle. Over the last few hours, the name of the presenter has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Some rumors have emerged regarding the return of Francesco Totti’s ex-wife to the small screen. Ilary, in fact, will lead the new edition of theIsland of the Famous.

In recent days numerous rumors have emerged regarding the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. Also this year Ilary Blasi will be at the helm of the program. It is rumored that the conductor has decided to make his return to TV thanks to his friend Silvia Toffanin, even if the direct interested parties have never confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation.

Island of the FamousIlary Blasi is preparing to conduct: here are the names of the first alleged competitors

Some have leaked on the web these days details about the new edition of the reality show. In particular, the names of the first alleged sects are circulating competitors. According to what has emerged, this year very well-known faces in the world of entertainment could land in Honduras.

Among the many characters selected we could see Veronica Cozzani, mother of Belen Rodriguez, Dayane Mello, Alessia Macari, and the lawyer Luca Di Carlo. But that’s not all; this year too, in fact, some contestants will start the reality show as a couple.

In this case, the names of Loredana Lecciso and her daughter were mentioned Jasmine Carisi. At the moment these are only a few rumors, not yet confirmed. Others could be added to the characters already mentioned. In these hours the name of Pamela Prati has also been mentioned.

There Vippona could therefore be added to the cast of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous after his adventure inside the house of Big Brother VIP. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out more detailed news about the new edition of the reality show.