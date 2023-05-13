According to rumors, it seems that the presenter is furious about the progress of the island: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the name of Ilary Blasi returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the presenter has shown a real fury behind the scenes of theIsland of the Famous due to the trend of the reality show. Let’s find out all the details of this chat together.

In the last few hours ‘Dagospia’, the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino, has dropped a real bombshell on Ilary Blasi. In fact, according to the well-known newspaper, it seems that the ex-wife of Francesco Totti you are not liking at all the turn that the reality show you are hosting is taking.

At the basis of this discontent there would be a series of factors: the decision of Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini to abandon the reality show, the harsh words of Gian Maria Sainato’s agent against Alvin and the ratings that fall within the sufficiency, but which in any case do not stand out. Furthermore, according to what was revealed by ‘Dagospia’, the discontent felt by Ilary Blasi in this period would also be influencing the love story between the presenter and Bastian.

These were the words released by newspaper regarding this chat story:

It seems that Ilary Blasi is particularly angry about the progress of theIsland of the Famous and behind the scenes it would be intractable. In addition to personal problems, she now finds herself having to fight against many inconveniences such as the above accusations and the really bad share. Her relationship with new boyfriend Bastian would also be affected.

At the moment the news has not yet found a well-founded basis, since it has not been confirmed or denied by the person directly concerned. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be more updates about this much-talked-about affair.