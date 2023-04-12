Almost everything ready for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. The reality show will enter Italian homes from Monday 17 April. Over the past few hours Ilary Blasi broke the silence and revealed some background on the program. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In these days Ilary Blasi has given an interview to ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’. To the well-known newspaper the conductor talked about the new edition of theIsland of the Famous revealing some background of the reality show which will start from Monday 17 April on Canale 5. These were the words of the showgirl about it:

There will be three tribes, one made up of men only, the other made up of all women and the third made up of couples. But we don’t know anything else about the dynamics of the game, we navigate by sight. Let’s see what will happen once we land in Honduras. I like the cast a lot. I meet some of them every day. Live or online on Zoom, and it’s nice because they all have “different flavors. I like that there are strong and different characters. I’ve never loved the “normotypes”, but on paper it doesn’t seem like there are any.

Subsequently, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife revealed some background on her relationship with Alvin come on Enrico Papi. These were his words: