Everyone could not notice the mega dig that the presenter addressed to her ex-husband

Yesterday evening, after a long wait, the first episode of theIsland of the Famous. The castaways landed in Honduras where they finally began their adventure. Together with them, she was the undisputed protagonist of the evening Ilary Blasi who opened the first episode of the reality show by launching a sensational dig at Francesco Totti.

The new edition of theIsland of the Famous has finally opened its doors. Everyone could not help but notice the words that the landlady Ilary Blasi pronounced at the beginning of the episode: the mega dig at her ex-husband Francesco Totti it did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

As soon as I entered the studioIsland of the Famousthe presenter began with these words:

Many things have changed: as you know, a man who was close to me, who was by my side, is no longer there. I’m talking about Nicola Savino.

Even if Ilary was referring to Nicholas Savinolast year’s columnist, everyone couldn’t help but notice a real dig at Francesco Totti.

After saying goodbye to Nicola Savino, the conductor He continued his speech with these words:

For one who goes there is always one who arrives.

Again, everyone thought that Ilary Blasi’s words were addressed to her ex-husband and her new partner Bastian Muller.

It goes without saying that the presenter’s words have unleashed a real media case on the web. Next to those who have turned to Ilary many compliments for her frankness and irony, there were those who filled the presenter with criticism for the allusions regarding her love story, now over, with Francesco Totti.