Without any shadow of a doubt,”The Island of the Famous” is one of the most loved and followed programs of the moment. Although it has made its debut on the small screen for a few weeks, the program hosted by Ilary Blasi has already become the subject of much talk. Recently, rumors have also emerged on the web regarding the alleged cachet received by the castaways. Let’s find out all the details together.

There new edition de The Island of the Famous never ceases to give great twists. The events that happen to the program conducted by Ilary Blasi are always at the center of the gossip. Over the past few hours, in addition to the retreats of Claudia Motta and Marco Predolin, there has been discussion online about the economic gains perceived by the castaways to participate in the reality show.

The journalist took care of releasing some statement on the matter Ivan Rota for “Dagospia”. According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, the economic compensation could vary according to the popularity of the shipwrecked.

However, in general the cachet of each competitor could be around the 5,000 euros and 10,000 euros per week. These are the words of the well-known journalist Ivan Rota released on the “Dagospia” portal:

Each castaway, on the other hand, receives between 5,000 and 10,000 euros a week. The most famous people would earn even higher sums.

Currently we do not know for sure if such news whether it’s trusted or not as it’s just about rumors. In fact, neither the authors of the program nor Ilary Blasi have never expressed themselves on the matter and have never publicly disclosed the fees received by the competitors for living their life. experience in Honduras.