Simon Ventura is without a doubt one of the most loved characters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the cachet perceived during his adventure as shipwrecked at theIsland of the Famous. To reveal the figure was the presenter herself who revealed the gossip during an old interview.

Simona Ventura participated as a castaway from theIsland of the Famous in 2016. After her elimination from the program, the presenter gave an interview to the ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ which has gone viral these days. To the well-known newspaper Simona revealed the cachet perceived during his participation in the reality show as shipwrecked.

These were his words about it:

If I had done L’Isola dei Famosi for money, the money my presence was worth could never have been given to me because it was too much. You couldn’t quantify my worth there. I didn’t even take half of these infamous 800,000 euros that we are talking about.

Even if the precise figure has never been revealed, it seems that the presenter has collected less than 400 thousand euros.

Island of the FamousSimona Ventura remembers the mud fight with Mercedesz Henger

In the interview given to ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ which has gone viral again in recent days, Simona Ventura also recalled the mud fight with Mercedesz Henger. These were her words about it:

Was mud wrestling the nadir of my career? Maybe yes, but despite this I’m still here. I hurt myself, cracked a rib. I thought ‘Who made me do this’. But this bad thing has given me back a great affection from the public. It brought me closer to the public because I had become a little bourgeois, I had ended up, through my own fault, in a vortex of solitude in an environment that was not mine. This show, despite being cruel with me, gave me back the affection of the public and I never stopped from there.

