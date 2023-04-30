The news of the conductor’s dismissal would seem false, but the icy relations with Ilary Blasi have been confirmed

In these days Enrico Papi is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters from the gossip pages. Following the gesture he made himself the protagonist of during the last episode of theIsland of the Famous, there was talk of an alleged dismissal by Mediaset. Even if today the news was denied, the rumors about the icy relationship between the conductor and Ilary Blasi seem to be true.

A few days ago ‘The Pipol’ revealed the news according to which the leaders of theIsland of the Famous they would not have liked the at all behavior by Enrico Papi during the last episode of the reality show, so much so that he even thought of a dismissal. A few hours ago the denial of the news came from the newspaper ‘Panorama’ which, however, confirmed that between the columnist and Ilary Blasi there is no good blood.

These were the words of the journalist Francesco Canino regarding the gossip launched by the social page ‘The Pipol’:

The social media page ‘Pipol’ has triggered the fuss, not excluding even the hypothesis that Enrico Papi will be replaced as early as Tuesday’s episode and speaking of “very heated meetings in progress”. According to reports from Panorama, the hypothesis of removing the columnist has never been taken into consideration.

And, continuing, the journalist ‘Panorama’ then continued his speech with these words:

There was a face to face with the production, even a rather dry one, in which he was asked to resize himself, this is true. Just as it is equally true that the feeling did not start between Papi and Ilary Blasi … and this was seen during the live broadcasts. But replacing him has never been on the agenda. Papi stays where he is», two different Mediaset sources tell us.

According to what was revealed by the journalist, none dismissal in sight for Enrico Papi. On the contrary, it seems that Mediaset has great plans for the conductor.