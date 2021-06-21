For this year’s castaways, the path on the Island of the Famous it was certainly much more hard expected. Never as in this edition, the competitors found themselves in great difficulty. Hungry and tired, the VIPs who landed on the island in Honduras have lost a lot of weight.

Once back in Italy, all the former castaways had to deal with the changes that the their body had suffered. Many have posted before and after photos on Instagram, also communicating how many kg they had lost. Among the finalists of this edition of the Isola dei Famosi there is Andrea Cerioli, which is certainly one of the competitors who gave more to reality.

He too, once back in Italy, made a comparison among his current physical form is that dating back to before the program. The former face of Men and Women seems to have undergone some decidedly radical changes. Andrew revealed that over the course of the reality show, he got to to lose even 20 kg. In fact, the former tronista is what he is during his stay on the island complained more often of hunger. On the other hand, the poor fishing skills of the competitors meant that the only form of sustenance was the rice rations sent by the director.

It can’t have been easy. Andrea landed in Honduras with a weight of 82 kg. Back on his scales in Italy, Cerioli discovered he had come to weigh it instead 60. Also in the case of Andrea, as for all the other castaways, now a slow and long begins rehabilitation path.

The large amount of weight lost during the reality show must be regained little by little, through one balanced diet. Fortunately, the first improvements begin to show so much that Andrea Cerioli declares satisfied: “I was 82, I’m back 60. I’m already 76. Next training step as it should be … 32 years and hear them all!”.