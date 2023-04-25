In “L’Isola dei Famosi” Helena Prestes is immediately called to come to terms with her past, marked by suffering, poverty and lack of affection. During the second episode of the reality show, broadcast on Monday 24 April on Canale 5, the model was summoned to the Palapa to share the difficulties of her childhood with Ilary Blasi, starting from the delicate family situation.

While she was in the nomination position, during the second episode of the Island of the Famous, Helena Prestes surprisingly received a video message from her mother which made her burst into tears.

In fact, the model hides a great fragility behind her armor and she told Ilary Blasi: “I have a somewhat strong character, as a child I had to survive. At 14 I left home and from there I continued on my own. We always had to run, we lived poverty more than hunger. It made me feel very bad especially the lack of love, of pampering, I pretend that this thing doesn’t hurt me, but it doesn’t”.

But Helena’s pain doesn’t stop there, her confession continues: «My father beat my mother. I saw the result of the violence on my mother that she was a very sweet woman and she hardened. I have a good relationship with her, even if she is very hard. She doesn’t talk to my sister and she’s so sorry. Today you have a disease that has no cure and that comes and goes ”.