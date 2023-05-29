These are the words of the castaway: “I confessed it to him and he reciprocates the interest”

Over the past few hours Gian Maria Sainatoshipwrecked of this new edition of theIsland of the Famous, is making a lot of talk about itself. The reason? During a conversation with Helena Prestes, the model revealed that he had declared himself to Cristina Scuccia. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Gian Maria Sainato in love with Cristina Scuccia? To reveal the gossip that is circulating insistently on the web in these hours was the same castaway during a conversation with Helena Prestes to which he revealed that he had declared himself to the castaway and that she would reciprocate the interest. These were the castaway’s words about it:

Cristina and I spent a lot of time together, one evening at the fire, there were no cameras, I told her ‘I have a little interest in you, you are a beautiful girl, I like your character’ and she told me answered ‘I also think the same about you, but in front of the cameras I wouldn’t start any acquaintances here’.

And, continuing, the castaway of theIsland of the Famous he resumed the speech during a confessional, declaring:

Cristina told me that an acquaintance could have arisen between us, but not within a reality show. I answered her ‘We live in Milan one evening we go to sushi?’ and she said yes. She let me know that she likes me but she wouldn’t do anything in a reality show because she’s afraid of public scrutiny. I kind of understand her, she was a nun for so many years and now she finds herself in L’Island of the Famous.

Finally, Gian Maria Sainato concluded his speech on Cristina Scuccia with these words: