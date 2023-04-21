The two castaways became the protagonists of a furious argument: here are all the details

The new edition of theIsland of the Famous it just started and the first sparks have already broken out among the castaways. In fact, in the last few hours, the news of the heated quarrel in which Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Nathaly Caldonazzo became the protagonists has emerged. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Sparks fly between Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Nathaly Caldonazzo. As already anticipated, the two castaways last night became the protagonists of a furious quarrel that certainly did not go unnoticed by the faithful viewers of the program hosted by Ilary Blasi. It all started when one of the group’s castaways, Corinne Clery, got scared after seeing a snake.

At this point Alessandro Cecchi Paone intervened who advised the women to move away from the rocks, in order to avoid the snakes. It was at this point that she intervened Nathaly Caldonazzo who expressed perplexity regarding the words spoken by the journalist.

These were the words that Alessandro Cecchi Paone he addressed the rest of the group:

The snake needs warmth and therefore will stay still near the rock, it will never go near the sea. Holy shit there is such a thing called science! Move you of his group further away from the rocks. Snakes cling to rocks and trees. And I scream all I want because you’re talking nonsense. You don’t know anything about some things. Go away fishwife go. Corinne, you see whether to rely on this ignorant or me that I know.

At this point Nathaly Caldonazzo intervened and lashed out at the journalist with these words:

What are you saying? If she’s having a panic attack she won’t sleep there alone, it’s no use yelling at me! It’s not like we always shout Alessa. Oh well now the scientist has arrived. Fishmonger to whom? Fishmonger to whom? But how dare you tell me these things, but do you realize? This one hates women I tell you.

And, continuing, the shipwrecked he then added: