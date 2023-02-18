The indiscretion about the showgirl is becoming more and more insistent: here’s what happened

the return ofIsland of the Famous is getting closer and these days there are many rumors about future shipwrecked people who will land in Honduras. In the last few hours, news has been circulating that has left everyone speechless. According to what was revealed by gossip experts Deianira Marzano and Amedeo Venza, Flavia Vento she would show up for castings but be rejected. Let’s find out together in detail what is happening.

Flavia Vento in tears after being rejected at the casting for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. This is the indiscretion that has been making the rounds on the web in the last few hours. The gossip experts Deianira Marzano and Amedeo Venza made the news public.

According to rumors, it seems that the showgirl has erupted in cry in front of the authors as soon as she learned the news of not having been taken for the reality show:

But Flavia Vento who shows up at the auditions for The Island of the Famous? What is it that you still haven’t figured out about your reality TV issues? Obviously she was not taken.

And, continuing, Deianira Marzano and Amedeo Venza they added:

Flavia Vento and her sister try a The Island of the Famous in pairs. It would seem that in the end they were not taken and that the showgirl started crying in front of the authors. She moved them to the ground.

Flavia Vento and the revelation on reality shows: “That’s why I abandoned them all”

Flavia Vento recently released an interview in which she revealed that she regretted her choice to abandon all the reality in which he participated. These were his words about it: