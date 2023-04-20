Alessandro Cecchi Paone’s boyfriend against the production of the reality show: here’s what he did

L’Island of the Famous has recently opened its doors and the first twists and turns have already appeared. Over the last few hours, the authors of the reality show have decided to apply a disciplinary measure to the castaways for violating a regulation. In all of this, the gesture mentioned did not go unnoticed Simone Antolini he became the protagonist, going against the production. Let’s find out together what happened.

Simone Antolini against the authors of theIsland of the Famous. In the daytime reality show aired on Wednesday 19 April, viewers could not help but notice the gesture that the boyfriend of Alessandro Cecchi Paone has committed against the production.

As already anticipated, the castaways received the first disciplinary action for violating a regulation. In detail, some of the castaways from the various tribes helped each other to light the fire. Gesture that goes against what the authors established. According to the reality show, in fact, members of one tribe cannot help those of different tribes.

These were the words that authors of theIsland of the Famous they sent to the shipwrecked:

The spirit of the Island is always watching you and the rules were clear. Among these was the ban on helping each other between opposing groups. The fire was lit with the collaboration of castaways from different tribes, so it will automatically go out.

After reading the press release, Simone Antolini reacted burning up the words of the production and expressing himself in this way:

Ninth! We don’t put out anything because the idea of ​​how to light a fire started from my tribe, in this case from Fabio, later Paolo’s entire pulmonary system made a huge contribution. Only later did we call Andrea just to see. Andrea simply watched. So if there is a clear directive on which there has been a breach of rules I will respond. But no, I’m sorry about that.

The castaway’s outburst was unsuccessful, since the perpetrators prevailed and the fire it was turned off.