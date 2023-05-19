Strange lights appearing in the sky have sent the group into a panic on the Island.

Moments of fear a few nights ago atIsland of the Famous due to strange sightings. Nathaly Caldonazzo And Marco Mazzoli they both reported seeing strange things in the sky, lights that moved fast almost like something paranormal.

The story was broadcast on the daytime of May 18 and Caldonazzo began by addressing Marco and saying: “Oh God, tell me you saw what I saw, even a writing. Have you seen those movements? Me too Mark”. The man then continued the story.

“Two nights ago we were stopped to look at the stars, we saw an incredible spatial movement, we saw these lights that moved fast and went on. On the evening of the storm we saw these devastating movements, bright objects that moved but it was full” – her words.

And Nathaly confirmed everything: “Yes, it was very late, an hour before it rained. I also saw a writing in the sand, it suddenly came and then disappeared. I was thinking about the UFOI also told Christopher and thought about the aliens. The sky was starry, then all black, I swear to God. A triangle of lights, I saw strange things on the island of Sant’Elena and I didn’t know what was written on the writing”.

Sightings that have launched into a panic Corinne Clery who reacted almost fainting: “Oh God, you scare me, I’m really scared guys. Don’t tell me so I’m scared, no please don’t tell me”.

It is not clear what happened on the island and perhaps more clarity will be found in the next episode. There was severe weather that evening. Being in the dark on the Island it can happen to look at the stars and there can be strange sightings.

Also Paul Noise confirmed the visions: “On the evening of the storm we saw some strange lights. They stopped, they moved, it was full.”