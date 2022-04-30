The group seems to be lined up against the shipwrecked Guendalina. Carmen reveals the truth

TO THE’Island Of The Famous it becomes increasingly difficult for castaways to keep their nerve. Quarrels are becoming more and more frequent and recently the lack of food has caused disagreements. Even in the last fight, as in the previous ones, the group seems to have come together deployed against Gwendolyn.

I’m attacking it Laura, Estefania And Blind particularly. But let’s take a step back and try to understand what happened. It has been some time now that Guendalina e Carmen Di Pietro they keep company in an attempt to find as much food as possible. The two walk the length and breadth of the island in an attempt to find coconut trees and shells to eat.

Some, however, have suspected that the competitors are breaking the rules in doing so. Indeed, there is a part of the beach where access is forbidden to castaways and some believe that Guendalina and Carmen we got there, even if in fact the shipwrecked ones they have always loudly denied this accusation.

But some of the other castaways are not at all convinced, particularly Laura and Estefania attacked Guendalina (only her, if Di Pietro were also present), reproaching the question of limits and also accusing her of hiding food.

Any accusation against Guendalina, however, seems not to hold up and to convince even less are the ways of the women, who attack the shipwrecked: Isola dei Famosi, without giving her a chance to fight back. Either way, the matter became much clearer when Carmen and Nicolas Vaporidis explained what really happened.

These are Carmen’s words: “We have always respected the limits with Gwendolyn. We found coconuts in the creeks, it’s true, but they can be found because here the coconuts fall from the trees and end up there. This is being sly, I don’t like it “.

Nicolas, for his part, revealed the truth about hidden chariots: “Don’t apologize for things you haven’t done. Here it is not your responsibility. If they think you did something at night when in reality Alessandro counted wrongly and found one under the sack … If they want to look for excuses like this … “