The conductor will be alongside Vladimir Luxuria: here are all the details of the gossip

the beginning ofIsland of the Famous is getting closer and in recent weeks there are many gossips circulating around the reality show. According to what has emerged, the program will return to the small screen for the beginning of April and this year too will be conducted by Ilary Blasi. Among the many innovations planned, it seems that there are some regarding the commentators of the program. Rumors in the corridor, in fact, let it be known that Enrico Papi is ready to take the place of Nicola Savino.

Enrico Papi will be the new columnist of theIsland of the Famous? Over the last few hours, the conductor’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to some rumors circulating about him regarding his alleged participation as pundit of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous.

The news was made public by the ‘TvBlog’ portal. In fact, according to what has emerged, it seems that the conductor will take the place of Nicola Savino and will be the new commentator on the reality show alongside Vladimir Luxuria.

It must be said that at the moment these are rumors, as those directly concerned have not exposed themselves to this much-talked about affair. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be more Announcements about the most talked about gossip of the last few hours.

Island of the Famousthe return of Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria to the small screen

It is not the first time that Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria find themselves sharing a television experience. In 2018, in fact, Luxuria had participated in Guess My Agethe plan conducted by Enrico Papi in which the protagonists had to guess the age of the participants.

There are many experiences Enrico Papi to Mediaset. We recall, in fact, the management of Jokes aside and of the programme Big Showboth aired on Canale 5.