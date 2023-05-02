Surely one of the most talked about characters of this edition of the Island of the Famous is Cristina Scuccia which we have come to know as I played Christina. In fact, until a few months ago Cristina was a nun who became very popular especially for her singing skills which led her to win in the program The Voice.

Today Cristina has decided to abandon the ecclesiastical world. Her goal is to be successful in the world of entertainment and her participation in the Isola dei Famosi is to be interpreted in this sense.

In these first days on the island there is obviously a lot of curiosity about her and above all about her private life after she takes off her nun’s habit. The columnist is already in the studio Vladimir Luxuria he had hinted that he knew something more about the singer’s sexuality. Formerly the reporter Grace Sambruna he had anticipated his probable coming out.

The castaways took care of it on the island Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise to tease her to try to understand more about her. During a conversation Marco asked if she was engaged and she replied: “But why this obsession with men?”. At that point Paul Noise bluntly asked if she liked men or women. And Cristina’s response was unsettling.

“Nothing! I like people” – he said. Thus the two speakers of Radio 105 they pressed her asking her if she didn’t feel the lack of a person to let off steam at least physically. However, Cristina reiterated that she too was fine alone, especially after 15 years of a particular life.

“No, I don’t miss a partner. After fifteen years of a particular life it is not so easy. Vent? Where is this written? We are not animals. I could very well live in my chastity. In this time I’ve met someone, but it’s me who gives little space, I make a meticulous selection of who can be next to me. But if you find the right person, why not” – the clarification.