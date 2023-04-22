The first disagreements between the castaways of the new edition of the Island of the Famous arrive. The quarrel, just three days after the landing in Honduras, saw the protagonists Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Nathaly Caldonazzo. The clash came in the night and immediately went viral on social media. The popularizer, competing together with her young boyfriend Simone, didn’t like some of the showgirl’s behaviors, and certainly didn’t send her saying it: “Fishmonger”, Cecchi Paone called her. “Fishmonger to whom? But do you realize?”, Caldonazzo immediately replied.

Corinne Clery tried to act as a peacemaker. “You choose whether to entrust yourself to this ignoramus or to me who know about it”, added Alessandro addressing the French actress. “Guys, don’t do this because you get upset”, add the companions, trying to appease spirits. The discussion between the two was ignited in particular by the arrival on the island of a Pink Boa, a snake that inspires strong fear in Corinne.

Cecchi Paone from the top of his scientific skills explained to the other castaways: “The snake needs the warmth of the rock, if you sleep further away, facing like this, it won’t hurt you”, he reassures her. “There is such a thing as science, I know what I’m doing”. However, Corinne would be paralyzed by fear and she would have asked her companions not to sleep away from the rest of the group, explains Caldonazzo.

But Alessandro doesn’t want to hear any reason and piqued replies: “You’re talking nonsense, you don’t know anything about zoology”. “This guy hates women, he has a problem with women,” concludes Caldonazzo.