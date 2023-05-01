The news of the shipwreck’s illness divides the web: “Too thin, she has to go home”

Over the past few hours atIsland of the Famous a new controversy has arisen. According to the latest rumors, it seems that Nathaly Caldonazzo had an illness. The news unleashed the storm and divided the web; there were many users who showed great concern towards the shipwrecked woman due to her excessive thinness.

The news of the alleged illness that Nathaly Caldonazzo would have warned in Honduras was made public by the Giuseppe Porro website. In the last few hours, a video has appeared on the web that portrays the shipwrecked on the beach feeling bad. Shortly after their sharing, the images in question were removed from the web and there is currently no trace of them.

Island of the Famousconcern for Nathaly Caldonazzo: “She has to go home because she’s too thin”

In addition to the news of the alleged illness, many users have shown great results on social media in these hours worry against Nathaly Caldonazzo. For many, in fact, the castaway is too thin and staying on the island could negatively affect her health. These are some of the words written on social media about the showgirl:

Too skinny Nathaly and I’m only on day 10, do something.

It’s still:

She’s grossly too thin, practically skin and bones. She has to go home immediately… she is on the verge of hospitalization!

According to rumors, it seems that Mediaset has preferred not to circulate the video of Nathaly Caldonazzo’s illness to respect his image. We just have to wait for the next episode ofIsland of the Famous to find out if Ilary Blasi will deal with this much talked about news in the last few hours. Will Nathaly Caldonazzo leave Honduras because of his excessive thinness? We’ll find out soon.