Cristina Scuccia is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition ofIsland of the Famous. Over the last few hours, the name of the shipwrecked has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a decision that no one expected. Let’s find out together what happened.

Cristina Scuccia has decided to show herself in a bikini for the first time. A choice that displaced all the faithful viewers of theIsland of the Famousgiven that before departure the singer declared that she would never wear a swimming suit. These, in this regard, were his words:

It will be a revised version of the costume. The bikini didn’t put me at ease: I want to respect my times and also those of those who knew me in a different way. I have metabolized my change: it comes after a journey of years. But not everyone is used to it, they might think she’s gone crazy. I didn’t want to offend sensibilities. I decided to wear shorts mainly because I didn’t feel ready.

In these hours, however, the former winner of The Voice she decided to wear a bikini, also giving reasons for her choice. By the way, the shipwrecked he has declared:

I’m trying to get involved. I’m looking for a freedom and that’s a kind of freedom too. A freedom that does not have prejudices and judgments against my past. I want to strip myself of all those superstructures that unfortunately I carry with me. I’m trying to fight with all my might.

Needless to say, the gesture of which she became the protagonist Cristina Scuccia surprised everyone and attracted the attention of the entire population of the web. We just have to wait for the next episode ofIsland of the Famous to find out if the castaway will go into detail about her choice to show up in bikini.