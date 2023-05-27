The castaway answered the question of Marco Mazzoli who asked her if her love was a woman

Cristina Scuccia is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition ofIsland of the Famous. Over the last few hours, the name of the former castaway has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some revelations made about her love for her. Let’s find out together what her words were.

During the last episode ofIsland of the Famous aired, Cristina Scuccia revealed that she had met in Madrid a special person with which she fell madly in love. The former winner of The Voice however, he did not reveal the identity of the person in question, arousing great curiosity in everyone.

In these last hours Cristina Scuccia has returned to talk about her love during a moment of chat with Marco Mazzoli. To the castaway’s question whether her love was a woman, the castaway replied with these words:

I’m engaged, I have someone waiting for me outside. And as you say there would be nothing wrong with that. Also because I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t want labels. Since I’ve already had a pretty big one, now I don’t want them of any kind. Now I’m free and happy and I have someone too. I have a person and he was already there before L’Isola. Shortly before I entered I met her.

And, continuing, the former winner Of The Voice he then added:

I’m just saying that last night I dreamed of a newborn baby. But when I woke up I had the feeling that it was mine. It left me with a very strong sense of motherhood. My age? I’m 35.

In the end Cristina Scuccia He concluded his speech with these words: