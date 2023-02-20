According to the latest rumors, the former sister Cristina will be part of the cast of the new edition of the reality show

the beginning ofIsland of the Famous is getting closer and these days there are many rumors that are circulating about the reality show at the helm of which Ilary Blasi will be again this year. In the last few hours, news has emerged concerning Cristina Scuccia. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former Sister Cristina will be part of the cast of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous.

Is Cristina Scuccia ready to land in Honduras? In the last few hours the rumors according to which the ex is becoming more and more insistent Sister Christinaas well as former winner of The Voicewill be part of the cast of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous.

The news was made public by the ‘Tv Blog’ page. At the moment we do not know if the news is certain, as those directly involved have not confirmed the gossip circulating in the latter. According to what has emerged, it would seem that Alessandro Cecchi Paone and his partner, Simone Antolini, are also preparing to start their adventure in Honduras.

Cristina Scuccia will be a competitor of theIsland of the Famous? The indiscretion

A few months ago Cristina Scuccia gave an interview to very true. Here the former winner of The Voice she stripped naked, recounting the reasons that led her to abandon the guise of nun. These were his words about it:

Change is a sign of evolution but it’s always scary because it’s easier to anchor yourself to your certainties rather than questioning yourself.

And, continuing, the ex Sister Christina revealed to Silvia Toffanin:

I chose to follow my heart without thinking about what people would say about me.

We just have to wait for the next to find out if there will be confirmations regarding the news of Cristina Scuccia’s alleged participation in the new edition of Isola dei Famosi. We will keep you posted.