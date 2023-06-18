The former nun Cristina Scuccia, now shipwrecked in the Canale 5 reality show, has already told for some time that she is in love, but has not revealed further details, starting with the gender. Cristina can’t wait to finish the experience on the island to return to Spain, and thus rediscover her love for her. For some of her, her latest statements could suggest a future coming out of the former nun: “I don’t want to hide anymore. How you do it? She hides from the things to be ashamed of. I no longer hide because I am in my own phase of liberation, from shields but also from labels and schemes. I mean stop to a number of things. Having freed this love is as if it had taken away an armor that I wore because I was afraid of being wrong. I always feel the eyes on me, I still have this thing. But that’s enough, it’s not the others who live our life, it’s us who live it. When you choose to live it the way you want, you win. And now I have decided to live it as I feel ”, she said speaking to Pamela Camassa.

“I’m not doing anything wrong, I don’t have to be afraid to love. When it comes to love there is nothing wrong. This feeling was born in a very natural way and I wanted to indulge it. Should I refuse it? No, this story makes me feel better.” Who knows, maybe he decides to get rid of this weight on the occasion of the last episode of the Island.

Meanwhile, a former competitor of this island spoke about her, Corinne Clery, who branded the former nun as a “calculator”. “Do you friction? I’m not crazy about Cristina. If she is she a bit of a strategist? Oh God no, not a little but a lot – underlined Corinne Clery -. Can I say anything I want? She is very determined to get I don’t know where but to get somewhere. You see her so sweet live but she didn’t want to talk to us and was always in a bad mood. Every morning I tried in a nice way to approach me. You zero and one are disappointed, especially by a former nun”.

“When we approached she said she didn’t want to say anything and that it bothered her that we asked too many questions. In the end that’s enough, then one sums up. I see what I have to see and I have noticed many little things. I also saw things that made me think it was better that she was no longer a nun. And maybe she knows it,” added the actress. “If she hadn’t been a nun, she wouldn’t have intrigued anyone. So she can’t get angry if someone asks her about the past. As if they asked me questions about my comedies from the 80s, of course I made those films, I’m proud of them and I talk about them”.