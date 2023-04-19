These are the words of the nun: “I was not surprised by Cristina Scuccia’s departure from religious life”

L’Island of the Famous it finally opened its doors and the castaways finally landed in Honduras to live their adventure. Among the protagonists of this edition, she certainly did not go unnoticed Cristina Scucciaformer nun and former winner of The Voice. In these days Sister Anna Alfieri, interviewed by ‘Adnkronos’, revealed some background on the shipwreck of theIsland of the Famous. Let’s find out together what she said.

Sister Anna Alfieri, member of the CEI National School Council, gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Adnkronos’. The nun made some statements to the well-known newspaper regarding Cristina Scuccia’s participation in the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. It goes without saying that Sister Anna Alfieri’s thought has not gone unnoticed and is making the rounds on the web.

These were the words about the woman:

I was not surprised by Cristina Scuccia’s departure from religious life. On the other hand, I was particularly sorry for her path after leaving religious life. Since its origins, since she participated in The voice of Italy, I was wondering what added value this experience could give to your religious life. Sing? We could say that there is the added value of evangelizing, perhaps.

Later, the nun expressed her thoughts on the participation of the former sister Cristina in television programs. These were her words:

Dance? When we make fundamental choices in our lives, our entire existence is influenced by them. Cristina Scuccia has a beautiful voice, she could focus on that with a serious, tiring journey. Shortcuts never help.

And, continuing, Sister Anna Alfieri added: