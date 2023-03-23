Over the last few hours, an unprecedented background has emerged regarding the new edition of “The Island of the Famous“. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the contestants of the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi would have turned against the authors of the program because of a VIP who stinks too much. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There new edition de The Island of the Famous is getting closer and closer. Now it’s very close to his debut. The famous reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi will begin on April 17ththerefore two weeks from the end of Big Brother VIP. However, over the past few hours, there would be a little inconvenience which would have upset the preparations of the program.

To spread the news was the weekly “Nuovo Tv”. According to the newspaper, i competitors of a popular reality show would turn against the decision to involve a famous person. Currently, we do not know for sure if the reality show in question is his own The Island of the Famous.

On the contrary, we know that the vip we are talking about would be a singer from Campania. These were the words reported by the magazine:

The famous singer from Campania has a serious problem. He can’t contain the sweat and the smell, rather than the fame, precedes him. A trademark that can be seen and felt They had recently approached him about a reality show, but the other contestants in the competition rebelled at the thought. One lady even threatened to withdraw, so they withdrew his offer. little help? Casual dress

Therefore, at present it is not possible to know precisely theidentity of the person concerned. Meanwhile, the alleged cast of the program conducted by Ilary Blasi. Between shipwrecked we will find Gianmarco Onestini, Elga and Serena Enardu, Alessandro Cecchi Paone with his partner and many others.