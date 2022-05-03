Nerves tense on the Island of the Famous with the two castaways who threatened each other.

Nerves tense yesterday atIsland of the Famous. Everything happened after the battle between the two groups of castaways. Ilary Blasi from the study heard the word “threats” in Palapa and stepped in to understand what was happening.

“Unfortunately, the competition here is high and therefore even the spirits heat up too much but I had to ask everyone to moderate the tones”- replied Alvin.

Even the columnist Vladimir Luxuria at one point she intervened and ironically asked: “Who threatened Clemente?”. A joke that didn’t like Laura Maddaloni who threatened to leave the Palala.

“It has been raging against us since the first day “ Shouted the ex-boxer’s wife. Ilary’s explanations were useless and tried to make it clear how Vladimir’s was a joke.

The quarrel was born between Clemente Russo and Nicolas Vaporidis. The actor accused the former boxer of having threatened him by mimicking the gesture of his hands to indicate the consequences for him after the end of the episode.

“Clemente Russo said he does it to me like this” – said the actor.

“I don’t know if the threat is a hand gesture accompanied by words. I said we will talk about it in Palapa shortly and make him a heart like that. Because when we spoke earlier we forgot what Estefania said before leaving “ – tried to justify himself Clemente Russo.

But Nicolas replied by saying: “An Olympic champion boxer, sportsman and she claims to defend him that I got my hands on him. Fortunately, I have many witnesses, because this is real slander “.

Eventually Alvin tried to calm everyone back onIsland of the Famous: “I reminded the castaways to go down a bit with aggression because we are always in a game. It is because of these dynamics of the last few hours “ – he told Ilary.