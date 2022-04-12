Blind, a competitor at L’Isola dei Famosi, was denounced by his mother in the hope of obtaining financial support for her and her younger son

Blind is one of the competitors that the new edition of The Island of the Famous he chose because of his determined character and popularity in recent years. It is precisely her great popularity that led her mother to denounce the singer to request alimony.

To report this important indiscretion is Valerica Rujan as well as mother of the young competitor shipwrecked in Honduras. The young woman and her younger son have admitted that they have financial problems that Blind himself should think about.

The castaway’s mother stressed that she wanted a small financial subsidy from her eldest son which, in recent years, has gained great popularity. The latter indulged in a long interview with Courier.

Isola dei Famosi Blind reported by the mother for alimony

The parent of the young castaway made some important statements against Blind himself, underlining his great need a little subsidy.

Valerica Rujan he said: “I am happy for his career, for his path. But on some aspects of his stories, particularly his family, well he’s not completely honest. I can understand, but I don’t find what he says about me right “.

“As long as he was with us, I always did everything to guarantee him a roof, food, everything he needed. Even above my means. Until he was twenty he lived with us, then after his success, he went to live on his behalf. Legitimate, but he has turned his back on usboth me and his brother “ ends the lady.

For now, Valerica’s claims have not been reported to the young competitor who is continuing his adventure in Honduras. In fact, it seems that her social networks have lashed out at her for her unexpected request for her eldest son.