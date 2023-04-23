L’Island of the Famous has just opened its doors and in Honduras there have already been the first twists. After the furious quarrel that saw Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Nathaly Caldonazzo as protagonists, he is now another castaway who is making a lot of noise about himself. It’s about Andrew Lo Cicero, who may be ready to subscribe to the reality show. Let’s find out together the details of this much-talked-about affair in the last few hours.

Andrea Lo Cicero ready to abandon theIsland of the Famous? It hasn’t gone unnoticed over the past few hours reproach that the castaway addressed to his fellow adventurers. Andrea let himself go into a long outburst in which he accused some of the castaways of behaving like ‘larvae’.

These were his words about it:

It’s not my attitude, but they’re the ones who want to be grumpy, I can’t. I can stimulate them and always be there to push, they don’t feel like it and for me they can stay and sleep. Unfortunately their behavior leads them to be this way.

And, continuing, the castaway of this new edition ofIsland of the Famous he then added:

Evidently they still have enough food supplies not to break out, the problem is that they will activate when they are weak. And there they will freak out doubly.

Andrea Lo Cicero, therefore, criticized the attitude passive of his adventure companions about the experience they are living in Honduras.

We just have to wait for the next episode of the reality show to find out the dynamics that will come out after the words spoken by the castaway, a former player of the national rugby team.