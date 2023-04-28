In Honduras an accident involved two shipwrecks: here are all the details

atIsland of the Famous the twists are never lacking. Over the last few hours, the news has emerged that two shipwrecked women became the protagonists of a furious quarrel due to an accident. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

In Honduras the balance between the various castaways was interrupted by a accident which is making the pages of the main gossip newspapers chatter a lot. According to what emerged, a boulder fell touching one of the competitors who blamed her fellow adventurer. The protagonists of the dispute are Fiore Argento and Helena Prestes. It must be said that after the accident it seems that there were no serious physical consequences for Asia Argento’s sister.

The boulder hit Fiore Argento who, as already anticipated, placed the blame on Helena Prestes. These were the words of the daughter of Darius Silver about:

I could have fallen on top of you, I understand it’s fragile and sweet but here is a wild island. Things can happen, we are a group and he is always to blame on me. He has this tone of victim and it’s not good.

At this point a heated quarrel began between the two in which he was forced to intervene Andrew Lo Cicero. These were the words that the castaway from the Island of the Famous used to try to appease the quarrel between Fiore Argento and Helena Prestes:

I ask you for maximum cooperation, however Helena you can’t go and get stuck up there for a log, forgive me.

We just have to wait for the next episode of the reality show to find out if Flower and Helena they will have a direct clarification.