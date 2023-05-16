Last night’s episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023 was particularly confusing. Partly due to the audio delay, partly due to the new balance found by Ilary Blasi and Enrico Papi. A balance which, however, seemed to go to the detriment of Alvin.

In fact, the correspondent had several problems, more than usual, in making himself heard by the studio and maintaining order. Both during Corinne Clery’s passing out and while he was explaining the evidence, Alvin began to show signs of impatience. Even when the studio tried to convince Fiore Argento to stay, Alvin tried to maintain order: “She has to decide. I’m just doing my job, if you want to come and help me you’re welcome… Try to stay here, I’ve been on the island for four years, I know how it is”.

Then on the occasion of Cristina Scuccia’s test, Blasi gave the go-ahead but Alvin intervened: “I would give the go-ahead after explaining the test” and it was here that Blasi retorted: “Do as you please! Alvin remember that in life sometimes we are statues and sometimes we are pigeons. I feel like a pigeon”. Laughter in the studio since there is a deep friendship between Blasi and Alvin and these goliardic jokes are the order of the day.

Finally, the last thrust during the nominations when Fiore Argento decided to retire. “You let yourself be tortured by Alvin, now you stay”, the words of Ilary Blasi. Alvin: “Don’t try it, you and Papi caked it, you don’t know how it is here, it’s 40 degrees”. “Well, it’s raining here! Have a laugh! bad bad tonight!” Blasi commented laughing.