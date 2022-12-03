It seems that one of Alfonso Signorini’s chariots will take the place of the envoy: who is it

Although there is still a long way to go until the start of the new edition of theIsland of the Famous, some reality backgrounds are already emerging that are causing a lot of talk. Also this year Ilary Blasi will be at the helm of the program but it seems that there is news about the new envoy. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems a former Vippone will take the place of Alvin: that’s who we’re talking about.

Air of novelty atIsland of the Famous. In recent days numerous rumors have been emerging regarding the new edition of the reality show. While Ilary Blasi has been confirmed at the helm, it seems that a real revolution will take place with regard to commentators and the correspondent.

Rumors of the last few hours, in fact, have stated that Alvin will not be present in the new edition of theIsland of the Famous in the guise of envoy. Needless to say, this news immediately triggered the hunt for a replacement by the most curious. Well, who will be the envoy of the new edition of‘Island of the Famous? Let’s find out together.

To launch the gossip is the page ‘Our TV’. According to what was declared by the newspaper, it seems that one of the former competitors of the Big Brother VIPas well as one of Alfonso Signorini’s chariots.

Island of the Famousfarewell to Alvin: Paolo Ciavarro ready to take his place

According to what has emerged, it seems that Paul Ciavarro is preparing to land in Honduras as an envoy. At the moment, the person concerned has not confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation, even if the rumors regarding his presence in the reality show as a correspondent are becoming more and more insistent.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Paolo Ciavarro will be the envoy of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous. Despite the happiness of some about the news, many already seem to regret Alvin. We will soon find out what happens.