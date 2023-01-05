The first rumors are circulating about the competitors of the next edition of the reality show hosted once again by Ilary Blasi.

Despite Mediaset be focused right now on Big Brother VIP, the first rumors about the next edition of theIsland of the Famous which will be aired starting next spring, immediately after the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

At the helm there is no doubt he will be there once again Ilary Blasi while there are doubts about the commentators who will support it. Of Vladimir Luxuria nothing is known yet while the odds of Nicholas Savino are very low as he is hosting a program on TV8.

But there are also doubts about the next sent in Honduras after, apparently, the farewell of Alvin. Castings have begun for the replacement in pole position, it would seem there is Paul Ciavarro but recent rumors also speak of Can Yaman in contention.

Having said that, we also need to understand who the characters who will land on the island will be. Even if there are still several months left to go, the first names are already making themselves known on the net and in gossip magazines. Apparently one of the favorite couples to land in Honduras is the one made up of Alex Belli and Delia Duran. The much-talked-about couple for the past edition of Big Brother Vip would be a true veteran of reality shows and we believe that their participation could cause a lot of confusion.

Next to the name of Alex and Delia, other names are also circulating such as: Veronica Cozzanimother of the Rodríguez, Dayane Mello, Luke DiCarlothe famous lawyer of Cicciolina. It’s still Alessia Macari, Loredana Lecciso together with the daughter Jasmine and even Pamela Pratiwho finished his experience at the GF Vip.

In short, the production is working to guarantee an exceptional and colorful cast for the new edition of the programme.