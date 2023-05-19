Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini were undoubtedly the most talked about characters of this edition of theIsland of the Famous. After the decision to leave Honduras for good, the science communicator returned to Italy with his partner and, interviewed by Fanpage’, thundered against the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Alessandro Cecchi Paone againstIsland of the Famous. In recent days, the former castaway has released an interview with ‘Fanpage’ where he has released some statements regarding the misunderstandings that arose between the couple and the authors of the reality show.

Regarding the possibility of being separated from his partner Simone Antolini, Alessandro Cecchi Paone he has declared:

There was a misunderstanding there which was later completely cleared up. There were contractual arrangements that provided for the possibility of them dividing us, as did dozens of other possibilities. But it was Mediaset who sought us out in October, telling us that they wanted to give a big signal in terms of abandoning trash, introducing modern and uplifting aspects and, therefore, wanting us to go to the island as a couple. I would never go back a third time to the Island alone because I’ve already done it.

And, continuing, the scientific popularizer then added:

Faced with their insistent request to have us as a couple, I made it clear that we would do it to represent the normality of gay couples. The choice to separate, legitimate but contradictory to the editorial line, came at a terrible time. It was communicated to us while I was next to Simone in semi-intensive care. She had collapsed, had severe symptoms of low blood pressure, dehydration, muscle exhaustion, gustatory state, nocturnal bradycardia attacks.

Despite the misunderstandings, however, the former castaway wanted to thank the authors for the way they took care of his partner at a time when he was not well. These were his words: