The castaway revealed why Mediaset wanted him on the Island of the Famous

Monday 17 April theIsland of the Famous has finally opened its doors. Among the shipwrecked landed in Honduras to live this experience there are also Alessandro Cecchi Paone and boyfriend Simone Antolini. Before leaving for Honduras, the journalist gave an interview to ‘Nuovo Tv’ where he revealed why Mediaset would have wanted him in the cast of the reality show.

These were the words of the journalist:

Mediaset wanted a bit of culture in this reality show. And that’s why they pushed for me. They really wanted me to participate together with my partner Simone Antolini. A nice message, even if it should be an established fact that there are ‘the’ families and not ‘the’ family.

Isola dei Famosi, Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini celebrated their anniversary

During the first episode ofIsland of the Famousbroadcast on Canale 5 on Monday 17 April, Alessandro Cecchi Paone e Simone Antolinishortly after landing in Honduras they celebrated their anniversary.

These were the words with which the journalist wanted to thank all the production and her boyfriend: