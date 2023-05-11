At the moment we do not know for sure the reason behind the choice of the couple

In the last few hours, the news has been made public that Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini have decided to leave theIsland of the Famous. Following the onset of health problems of Simone Antolini, the couple has matured the decision to leave Honduras forever. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini are no more competitors of theIsland of the Famous. The news about the couple’s abandonment of the reality show emerged a little while ago and is making the rounds of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the couple has already returned active on their respective social networks.

Isola dei Famosi, Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini leave the game: the journalist had threatened to leave Honduras during the last episodes

During the last episode ofIsland of the Famous aired Alessandro Cecchi Paone became the protagonist of a heated discussion with Ilary Blasi. The choice of the authors of to separate the couples in the competition did not like the journalist at all, who threatened to leave the game together with her boyfriend:

There are no rules, in September we were consulted as a couple, as a couple we accepted I also said it just now, as a couple we’re a couple and we’re leaving.

The words of Alessandro Cecchi Paone the presenter did not like them at all, who replied to the now ex castaway in this way: