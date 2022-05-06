At Isola Dei Famosi, it seems that between Ilary Blasi and Alvin there are some friction, that’s what happened

In the course of the last few hours, news has arrived regarding theIsland Of The Famous that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some indiscretions that become more and more insistent, Ilary Blasi And Alvin they would no longer get along. The reason? Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Ilary Blasi never ceases to amaze all his fans. Recently, Francesco Totti’s wife ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip there have been a few episodes which have suggested that one may have been born clash with Alvin, the correspondent ofIsland of the Famous.

Without a shadow of a doubt, theIsland Of The Famous It is one of programs most talked about and followed within the world of Italian television. During the last episode, what attracted the attention of the public for the most part was the quarrel born between the spouses Russo and Nicolas Vaporidis. However, it is precisely at this juncture that some have emerged doubts on the relationship between the host and the envoy.

In the middle of the discussion among the three castaways, Alvin intervened to appease the spirits by saying:

Enough of this aggression, enough of the threats. This is a game!

While the envoy of theIsland Of The Famous he was trying to bring back the quiet among the competitors, Ilary Blasi encouraged the latter to express themselves freely. In light of this, it seemed to most viewers that there were gods friction among them.

Ilary Blasi annoys Alvin during the Vitruvian Man trial

However, there is another clue which demonstrates the alleged clash between Alvin and the host. This is the trial of the Vitruvian Man during which Fracesco Totti’s wife wanted to perfectly clarify the rules to Alvin. The latter, obviously annoyedwent on a rampage saying: