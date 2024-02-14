According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, a new television face could arrive at “The Island of the Famous 2024“. After the news about Ilary Blasi's change of management, here's who could take Alvin's place in Honduras. Let's find out together who the new correspondent could be.

There new edition de The Island of the Famous 2024 is upon us. Following the anticipations about the advent of Vladimir Luxuria who will take the place of Ilary Blasi, another unpublished news on who will land in Honduras as envoy.

In fact, this year we will no longer see Alvin on the small screen but rather a note Italian presenter. Who is it about? We are talking about Elenoire Casalegno. To spread theannouncement it was “TvBlog” with these words:

Who would fill the role of correspondent in the next edition of the Island of the Famous? According to the rumors we have been able to gather, it seems that Elenoire Casalegno may be leading the castaways from Honduras. The beautiful and talented television presenter, who we have recently seen often as a guest on La vita in diretta on Rai1, has already been asked to fill this role atIsland of the Famous in 2021. Could this time be the right time? We'll find out very soon.

It's not all. Although she will not be attending The Island of the Famous 2024 as an envoy, Alvin will hire a new role in the reality show broadcast on Canale 5. In fact, according to some rumors, the host could take on the role of commentator alongside Sonia Bruganelli.

