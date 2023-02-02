According to the latest rumors about the competitors of the new edition of the Island, there is also a former footballer who has recently returned single.

The story of the Big Brother VIP which in the spring will leave room for another successful reality show such asIsland of the Famous. There is still no official departure date but it is certain that several characters will land in this year as well Honduras to test himself and try to bring home the victory.

While waiting for official news, rumors are already starting to circulate about the competitors who will land on the island. Before announcing a piece of news that sees a probable shipwrecked ex footballer, let’s say that in the highly confirmed studio he will be at the helm Ilary Blasi flanked by Vladimir Luxuria as a pundit and then maybe by Enrico Papi who would take the place of Nicola Savino.

Source: web

As for the envoy to Honduras after the farewell of Alvin it seems that Ilary would be doing everything to convince Can Yaman. On the possible castaways, the names of have circulated in recent weeks Samantha Degrenet with the son, of Loredana Lecciso with daughter Jasmine Carrisi or Dayane Mello.

Recently there is another name that is circulating and that would see him as a shipwreck on the Island of the Famous. We are talking about a former footballer, Lorenzo Amoruso who would have recently ended his love affair with Manila Nazzaro that we saw last year at GF Vip.

Lorenzo would be ready to land in Honduras as a single after 5 years of love affair with Manila and wedding plans together. Among other things, the news of the crisis came at a strategically important moment for them from a professional point of view: for Lorenzo, now that rumors of his participation in the Isola are circulating, for Manila, now that it has Radio 2. This thing has sparked a certain controversy especially from the gossip expert Deianeira Marzano.

For the moment there is no evidence to show these assumptions nor has the couple spoken of a crisis between them.